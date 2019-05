Jeez, Geez?

A headline worthy of a high school newspaper appeared on page 14 of the Independent‘s May 16-23 issue on the aging of the California population: “Is S.B. Going to the Geezers?” It is not wise or politically correct to insult a growing demographic by telling them they are odd and unreasonable and usually male. In fact, a look around Santa Barbara finds it filled with delightful, generous, fun-loving people over 65, and, I would bet, that most are women.