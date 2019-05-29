Race of the Week: State Street Mile

A $10,000 bonus will motivate elite milers to go all-out in the 20th anniversary running of this fast race in downtown Santa Barbara. Before they lace up their shoes, there will be eight age-group races from under 10 to over 60, and the YMCA Family Fun Mile. The bonus will be awarded to the first finishers who go faster than 3:47.0 (men) or 4:17.0 (women). If both barriers are broken, they will split the cash. Former UCSB standouts Jenna Hinkle and Tori Tsolis, who holds the women’s record of 4:22, will be among those vying for the prize. The last 12-block race will feature human-dog tandems. In 2016, Brian Duff and Kaydom, a Weimaraner, set a world-record time of 4:13. After the races at 11 am, there will be an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest backward walk on the mile course. Proceeds from the event benefit the District Attorney’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund. 8-10:30 a.m. State Street from Pedregosa to De la Guerra. Participation: $5 (family mile and backward walk); $15-$30 (individual races).

Visit sbmile.com.