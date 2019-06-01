Language Lessons

I have noticed multiple postings for free English classes taught in Spanish at numerous locations with free child care included. It happens that a friend has been refused employment in the hospitality industry (she has a hotel and restaurant management degree) several times due to her inability to speak Spanish. She has two small children and cannot take Spanish lessons due to a lack of child care. If Spanish is to be required for many jobs and if free English classes with child care are provided for our immigrants, why are not free Spanish classes with child care provided for our local citizens?