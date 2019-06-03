Man Revived with Narcan in Santa Barbara

City police officers and firefighters used Narcan, an overdose-reversal nasal spray, to save the life of a man in Santa Barbara, the Police Department reported last week. A 9-1-1 call on May 23 came in about a male “inside a vehicle, hunched over [who] appeared to not be breathing” on the 500 block of West Alamar Avenue, according to the press release. The first officer to arrive at the scene, not far from Oak Park, removed the unconscious man from the vehicle with the help of a bystander, and discovered he was without a pulse and was not breathing. When a second officer arrived, the two gave the unconscious man chest compressions and used a CPR mask to help him breathe. “[A] faint pulse returned,” the release stated, and the man “began labored breathing.” Officers continued providing emergency medical aid, until firefighters arrived and administered Narcan, which revived the victim from an apparent overdose.