Foresters Need Summer Homes About a Dozen Out-of-Town Players Still Need Places to Stay for June and July

Every June and July, college baseball players come from all over the country to play for the Foresters, Santa Barbara’s popular semi-pro team. They shack up with local host families, who call the guys their “summer sons.” Summer Zach. Summer Brian. Summer Steve. There’s no expectation of the hosts to cook or drive for the players; they get a bed and a roof over their heads but are otherwise on their own. Unless, of course, they get invited to Sunday dinner.

This year, however, mainly due to the devastation of the Montecito debris flow, the Foresters are short on hosts. “We’re hurtin’ for places,” said manager Bill Pintard. Dr. Mark Montgomery, who was killed with his daughter Caroline in the disaster, used to put up five players every summer. Many others’ homes and lives connected to the Foresters have been disrupted.

Pintard said around a dozen out-of-town players are still looking for places to stay. He promised they’d be clean and respectful guests. And if they’re not, they won’t play. “I make the lineup every day,” he explained. “If I hear that someone messed up at a house, they ain’t making the lineup.”

Those interested in helping should call 684-0657 or email info@sbforesters.org. All host families receive a Family Season Pass.