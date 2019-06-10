Fatality on Southbound 101 Early This Morning

A 27-year-old man was killed overnight when his car struck guardrails on the southbound 101 and his Chevy Silverado rolled several times. The incident occurred just north of Los Carneros Road at around 1 a.m. on Monday. The man, who lived in Santa Barbara, was in the fast lane when his car drifted into the guardrails for unknown reasons, the California Highway Patrol reported. He corrected to the right and over-corrected to the left, again striking the guardrail and then rolling several times. He was ejected from the SUV as he was not wearing his seatbelt, the CHP stated. He died after being taken to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. The highway reopened after officers conducted a two-hour investigation and the scene was cleaned up. The incident remains under investigation, and the man’s identity has not yet been released.