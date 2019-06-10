Green Card Time Limit

The story of Juana Flores being deported to Mexico is a compelling one, yet Judge Ochoa seems only to tell half the story.

I assume Juana and her husband came to the United States illegally in 1988. At some point her husband’s work assisted him to become a U.S. citizen. The article references a Green Card application “in process” in 1999. Had Juana ever applied for a Green Card prior to this? In 1999 she was faced with a very difficult decision — to go back to Mexico to visit her dying mother and risk all of these problems or stay with her family and care for her disabled child who depends on her. Life is full of very difficult decisions, and we must all live with those decisions.

I truly empathize with Mrs. Flores and her entire family, but I also feel she made this decision and now must follow the rules to gain reentry into this country. I do not support Congressmember Salud Carbajal’s proposed legislation HR 1871 Protect Patriot Parents Act. Just because a family member has chosen to serve in our military does not means his/her parents should be allowed a free pass to live and work and receive the benefits of the United States.

I believe there should be a time limit on Green Cards. If people want to remain in this country citizenship should be the ultimate goal.