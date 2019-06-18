Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Foresters Stay Hot With 4-2 Win over San Luis Obispo Blues. Santa Barbara Extends Win Streak to Four Games With Road Win

The Foresters opened a three-game road trip at the San Luis Obispo Blues with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday night extending their winning streak to four games.

Dos Pueblos High product Isaac Coffey got the start and came away with his second win of the summer after holding the Blues to 2 runs (zero earned) on one hit with five strike outs in his five innings of work.

Coffey is fresh off a productive freshman season at Oral Roberts University where he hit .292 with six home runs and 28 RBI’s, in addition to compiling a 3-2 record on the mound with an ERA of 3.82.

The Foresters took an early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning. Zach Presno singled with one out bringing in Blake Hall and Ross Cadena followed with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Jacob Katzfey.

Sloppy play in the field by the Foresters helped the Blues even the score at 2-2, but Santa Barbara tacked on one run in the fifth inning when Hall singled to score Eric Kennedy from second.

Santa Barbara added an insurance run in the top of the ninth when a sacrifice fly by Ryan Cash brought home Diego Harris.

Four Foresters recorded multi-hit games including Kennedy, Hall, Presno and Connor Pavolony.

The Santa Barbara bullpen was once again solid in relief as Drake Greenwood, Brad Demco, Connor Woods and Ryan Bergert each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.