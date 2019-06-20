Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Foresters Beat the Blues 3-1 Jake Jackson Delivers a Gem to Boost the Foresters

Jake Jackson provided a quality start on the mound and the Foresters manufactured enough offense to keep San Luis Obispo at arms length in a 3-1 victory on Wednesday night.

Ryan Cash sparked the offense with a double to lead off the top of the third inning and came home on a one-out single by Blake Hall to give the Foresters a 1-0 lead.

The Foresters added another run in the top of the fourth inning when Tommy Holguin singled to drive in Quentin Selma increasing the lead to 2-0.

That was enough offense for Jackson, who held the Blues to one run on five hits in his six innings on the mound. Four Foresters relievers, including Brock Helverson, Nico O’Donnell, Brad Demco and Connor Woods combined for three scoreless innings to close out the game.

Santa Barbara added a third run in the top of the eighth inning after Selma earned a two-out walk and Ross Cadena doubled him home from first base.

The Foresters will conclude their three-game series with the Blues on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo.