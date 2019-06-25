Attorney Jena Acos named to Board of the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County

Photo: Courtesy Jena Acos

The Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the appointment of attorney Jena Acos to its board of directors. Ms. Acos is an associate with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck where she practices water law and public agency law. She is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center and the University of California, Berkeley.

Prior to joining Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Ms. Acos worked as a law clerk for Earthjustice in Oakland, California. She also spent a year as a clinical student focusing on coastal climate change and land use issues at the state and local level and was a law clerk for Coronel & Perez Abogados in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese, Ms. Acos worked as a paralegal and translator for an international arbitration group at Arnold & Porter, LLP prior to attending law school.

About the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County

The Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County (Legal Aid) is a non-profit law firm that provides free legal assistance to Santa Barbara County residents. Its mission is to provide high-quality civil legal services to low-income and other vulnerable residents in order to ensure equal access to justice. Legal Aid changes lives through direct representation, legal advice and information, and community education. Since 1959, Legal Aid has provided legal services to those most in need in our community. Its offices are located in Santa Barbara, Lompoc, and Santa Maria.