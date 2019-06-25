Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Unlikely Headlines

Here are some headlines you may not read anytime soon:

President Admits Illegal Immigrants More Responsible for Booming Economy Than White House — “And, we need even more of them to address severe job shortages,” he adds.

Trump Apologizes to Hillary Clinton for Going Overboard —Awards former presidential candidate Medal of Freedom in Rose Garden ceremony.

President Tells His Loyal Base Not to Count on Him — “You need to take more personal responsibility for your own lives like the residents of Blue States do,” he shouted to followers at political rally.

Perhaps Independent readers can come with some unlikely headlines of their own that are even more far fetched!