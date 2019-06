Impeachment Inaccuracies

While Jean Yamamura’s article “Santa Barbara Rallies for Impeachment “ was factual that an event took place, I believe she misspoke when she put “Santa Barbara” in the title. I do not believe most Santa Barbarans were at the rally. The headline made the whole city complicit in favoring impeachment. Be careful not to be ranked among the number of “fake news” outlets and posts!