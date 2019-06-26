Samy’s Camera Closing After 20 Years

Samy’s Camera, a mainstay of the Santa Barbara photography community for more than 20 years, will close its doors for good this Saturday, June 29. A note taped next to its State Street storefront announces the closure and thanks the community for its two decades of support. “We appreciate your loyal patronage and support over the years, and we hope to continue to service you at one of our alternative locations or on-line,” it reads.

Store managers weren’t immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon. Samy’s Camera operates eight other locations in Los Angeles, Culver City, Pasadena, Santa Ana, and San Francisco.