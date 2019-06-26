Why Working with a REALTOR® is the Best Choice

By Thomas C. Schultheis

2019 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

While many people know that a REALTOR® helps buy and sell homes, what they may not know is that only a REALTOR® is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its Code of Ethics.Helping consumers understand why working with a REALTOR® is the best choice for this life-changing transaction goes way back to 1913.

That’s when National Association of REALTORS® began to set their members apart by adopting a Code of Ethics that still guides the business decisions of 1.3 million REALTORS® today. The REALTOR® Code of Ethics isn’t just words on a page, but is a pledge of honesty, integrity, professionalism, and community service. Partnering with a REALTOR® delivers the peace of mind that comes from working with a real person. A real advocate. A real, trusted professional who is committed to their clients’ futures and neighborhoods just as much as they are.

It’s the Code of Ethics that helped to inspire our campaign, “That’s Who We R”. “That’s Who We R,” demonstrates the value of a REALTOR®, distinguishes REALTORS® from agents and reinforces our pledge as REALTORS®. REALTORS® are advocates for property owners, engaged in our communities and serve as trusted advisors with in-depth knowledge of the industry.