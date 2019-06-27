Advanced 3D Mammography with Greater Comfort Now Offered at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital’s Breast Imaging Center now offers Genius™ 3D Mammography™ developed by Hologic, Inc. The system utilizes advanced breast tomosynthesis technology that has been clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers and decrease the need for additional testing.

The Genius 3D mammography exam creates a three-dimensional image of the breast structure that allows the radiologist to review the breast tissue one layer at a time. This provides a clearer image that enables seeing through overlapping tissue to detect more invasive breast cancers, often at an earlier stage.

Mammography exams using the Genius 3D are FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone, and the exam reduces callbacks by up to 40 percent.

In addition to the Genius 3D mammography technology, the Breast Imaging Center also offers the Hologic SmartCurve breast stabilization system. SmartCurve features the first-of-its-kind curved surface (in contrast to the traditional flat paddle) that mirrors the shape of a woman’s breast to reduce pinching and discomfort. Smart Curve is clinically proven to deliver a more comfortable mammogram without compromising image quality.

“We’re committed to helping women detect breast cancer at the earliest stage possible,” said Arie Dejong, Vice President of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital & Therapy Services. “The Genius 3D technology with SmartCurve at the Breast Imaging Center offers our patients the most accurate and comfortable tool for breast cancer screening.”

Appointments can be scheduled online through MyChart at Cottagehealth.org/mammo or by calling 805-681-6459.

Add to Favorites