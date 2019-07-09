Login

Not a member? Sign up here.

Letters By Steve Crosby, S.B. | Tue Jul 09, 2019 | 3:20pm

Celebrating Gender Segregation?

I am shocked and disappointed by your cover story before July 4th. While the establishment of a mosque in Goleta is probably newsworthy, it is certainly an inappropriate cover story for your Independence Day edition. The basic message of our Declaration of Independence, that “all men are created equal,” is poorly illustrated by the photo of Muslim worshipers segregated by sex with the women relegated to the back of the room behind a screen. Would a patriotic theme have been too conservative? Or perhaps just unfashionable?

More Like This

Login

Not a member? Sign up here.