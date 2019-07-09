Celebrating Gender Segregation?

I am shocked and disappointed by your cover story before July 4th. While the establishment of a mosque in Goleta is probably newsworthy, it is certainly an inappropriate cover story for your Independence Day edition. The basic message of our Declaration of Independence, that “all men are created equal,” is poorly illustrated by the photo of Muslim worshipers segregated by sex with the women relegated to the back of the room behind a screen. Would a patriotic theme have been too conservative? Or perhaps just unfashionable?

