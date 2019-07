Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Foresters Player of the Week: Hunter Breault U of Oregon Pitcher Snags Save in Win Over San Luis Obispo Blues

Photo: SB Foresters/Kylie Koeper Hunter Breault

The University of Oregon pitcher, a second-year Forester, recorded a save in Santa Barbara’s clutch 3-2 victory over the San Luis Obispo Blues. In nine innings of work this summer, he has allowed just two hits and no runs while striking out 14 batters.

