Game of the Week: Goleta Beach Triathlon Four Triathlon Options for Fit Folks of All Ages on July 14

In its ninth year, this gathering of ambitiously fit athletes of all ages keeps growing. A parent/child triathlon was added a year ago (100-yard swim, 6-mile bike, 1.25-mile run). There are three other “tris,” the longest being the animal (1.25-mile swim, 33-mile bike, 7.5-mile run). There is also a duathlon (run-bike-run), an aquabike (swim-bike), and a pair of plain runs (5K and 10K). The bike paths from the beach to Puente Drive and Calle Real will be limited to the triathletes during the competition. Volunteers can still apply. 7am. Goleta Beach Park, 5985 Sandspit Rd. Entry fees: $45-$160. Visit goletabeachtriathlon.com.

