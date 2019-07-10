Two Arroyo Grande Men Found Dead on Boat near Point Conception

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two Arroyo Grande men found dead June 30 on a boat approximately 20 miles southwest of Point Conception. The two friends, 53-year-old Gary Bishop and 49-year-old Christopher Avila, were transporting Bishop’s boat, the 34-foot Sea Ray Sundowner, from the Channel Island Harbor in Oxnard to Port San Luis Obispo. Family members grew concerned when the men became unreachable a day earlier, and a Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched to locate the vessel. “The Coroner’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths,” said Sheriff spokesperson Kelly Hoover in a press statement. “At this time there is no evidence to suggest foul play or suicide.”

Add to Favorites