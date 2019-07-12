Help Requested in Fourth of July Fire in Santa Maria

Photo: courtesy County Fire Department requests help identifying two blue side-by-side ATVs, similar to the one pictured, seen near a fire in Santa Maria on the Fourth of July.

Close to 50 acres burned on the Fourth of July to the east of Santa Maria, and the County Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two ATVs seen near the fire. The fire, named Foxen 2, was reported around 1 p.m. near the 1500 block of Foxen Canyon Road, which lies amid agricultural fields. The two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) “were seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed in an easterly direction” near the time the fire started, the press release states. They are described as blue and of the side-by-side variety. An example, not the specific vehicles seen, is pictured above.

County Fire requests that witnesses contact fireinfo@sbcfire.com of (805) 686-5061 if you have information regarding the ATVs, drivers, or the fire.

