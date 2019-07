Indy Publisher Marries Indy Sportswriter Brandi Rivera and Victor Bryant Tie Knot at Beautiful Ceremony

Brandi and Victor Bryant on their wedding day.

On Saturday, July 13, Santa Barbara Independent publisher Brandi Rivera tied the knot with her beau, Indy sports writer Victor Bryant. With a lavender field as the backdrop, friends and family gathered to celebrate Brandi and Victor’s marriage in the bucolic beauty of Rancho San Julian. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

