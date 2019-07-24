Ava Doré, Intern Ninth-Generation Santa Barbaran Rediscovers Her Hometown

Photo: Courtesy Ava Doré

Name: Ava Doré

Title: Intern

Why’d you want to intern for the Indy during your summer break?

To get more experience in journalism and see how a weekly paper is run! I’ve grown up reading through the Independent and seeing it everywhere, so it felt right to learn from the paper that, in a way, introduced me to print news.

What are you studying back at college, and do you know what you want to do when you graduate?

I study Communications and am in the Professional Sales Program at the University of Washington, Seattle. Although I’m not sure exactly what I want to do when I graduate in 2020, I do know that I want to do something creative in a field where I’m not doing the exact same thing every day. I have really enjoyed interning at Indy and think that I might eventually want to work for a newspaper or a magazine, but time will tell.

You’re a 9th-generation Santa Barbaran. What’s something you’ve learned about your hometown by reporting on it?

Even though I feel like I know this place like the back of my hand, interning has opened my eyes to all of the growth that’s happening in our city and how many impressive and influential people are connected to S.B. It feels tiny when you’re from here, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not a lot going on!

Add to Favorites