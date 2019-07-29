Substandard but Affordable

I have been following the Dario Pini story for awhile.

With the out-of-control rental prices and over-control of rules and regulations on rentals, it is impossible to find affordable housing in Santa Barbara.

There are people who need cheap housing and will many times move into what might be classified as substandard because it’s affordable. They do the repairs themselves and make deals with the landlord etc. Every town has neighborhoods like this, and they are vital to the people who are willing to live there.

Putting Pini’s properties into receivership seemed wrong to me from the start, and now the very tenants that the receivership was supposed to protect is putting them in the street.

