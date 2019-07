Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As the Past, the Present?

Does anybody remember the days when the Santa Barbara Independent‘s big dirt was when Michael Huffington was writing a check for his own campaign?

In the Wall Street Journal, “Steyer’s Presidential Hopes Underwritten by Hedge-Fund Fortune” recounts how Tom Steyer became a major liberal donor and a self-funded candidate in the 2020 election.

