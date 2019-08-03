Los Padres Closure Order Bars Public from Mill Fire Area

Los Padres National Forest officials today issued a forest order closing the Mill Fire area on the Monterey Ranger District to the public effective tomorrow, August 4. Forest Service law enforcement officers will strictly enforce the closure order, which carries a penalty of $5,000 and/or six months in jail. The order will expire when the Mill Fire is fully contained and controlled.

The emergency road closure of the Nacimiento-Fergusson Road (Forest Road 22S01) begins at its intersection with State Highway 1, in the eastern edge of Section 26, Township 22 South, Range 4 East, Mount Diablo Base and Meridian, then continues east for approximately 16 miles to the Los Padres Forest Boundary at Fort Hunter Liggett at the northwest corner of Section 32, Township 22 South, Range 6 East and as shown on the attached map (Exhibit B).

The emergency road closure of Central Coast/Cone Peak Road (Forest Road 20S05.3) begins at its intersection with North Coast Ridge Trail (Forest Trail 3E10) in the northwest corner of Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 4 East, then continues southeast 6.6 miles to its intersection with Nacimiento-Fergusson Road in the southwest corner of Section 17, Township 22 South, Range 5 East.

The emergency road closure of South Coast Road (Forest Road 20S05.4) begins at its intersection with Nacimiento-Fergusson Road in the northwest corner of Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 5 East and continues southeast approximately three miles to where the pavement ends near Chalk Peak in the center of Section 28, Township 22 South, Range 5 East.

The emergency trail closure of Kirk Creek Trail (Forest Trail 4E21) begins at its intersection with State Highway 1, in the northeast quarter of Section 26, Township 22 South, Range 4 East and follows northeast for approximately 7.5 miles to its intersection with Central Coast/Cone Peak Road in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 5 East.

The emergency trail closure of Mill Creek Trail (Forest Trail 5E12) starts at its intersection with Nacimiento-Fergusson Road in Section 25, Township 22 South, Range 4 East and continues three miles to its intersection with Central Coast/Cone Peak Road) in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 5 East.

Dispersed campfires are strictly forbidden in Los Padres National Forest. Violators face a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail and may also be liable for paying restitution for fire suppression costs—which can run into millions of dollars—for a wildfire started by an illegal campfire.

