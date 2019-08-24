Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Oh, the Shame

Trump recently declared himself as the Savior of Israel, the Chosen One, and questioned the loyalty of American Jews.

Seriously, this goes on and on and on with Donald.

I am starting to feel ashamed of myself. I feel as though I am kicking a cripple in a wheelchair. Trump is nuts, totally insane.

And, yes, he is an idiot, but he is our Village Idiot. Soon, when the stress and laughs are gone, we will say, “Wow, was that a wild ride” or “WTF was that, huh?”

The nation is going to form one huge support group with several 800 numbers — post Donald Trump.

