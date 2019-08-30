Rascal

Photo: Courtesy Rascal needs a home!

Seven-year-old Rascal is a very happy dog. He goes about each and every day with a cheerful disposition and a bounce in his step. Rascal seems to take pleasure in so many things, from playing with other small dogs, to being cuddled, to napping in a good spot of sunlight. What makes Rascal’s happy-go-lucky ways so impressive is how rough he has had it. Before he came to Santa Barbara Humane Society, Rascal had some sort of injury that damaged his spinal cord. As a result, he cannot feel exactly where his back legs are, causing his hind legs to drag as he runs. The spinal cord injury also resulted in some bladder issues that Rascal is still dealing with. Neither of these issues has slowed Rascal down at all. With all the adversity Rascal has faced, he deserves an understanding and loving forever own to call his own.

Interested in learning more about Rascal? You can come visit him at Santa Barbara Humane Society, Monday-Saturday (excluding Wednesday) 11 AM – 6 PM or on Sunday 11 AM- 4 PM. If you can’t make it in person, you can call us at (805) 964-4777 or email adoptions@sbhumanesociety.org for more information.

Add to Favorites