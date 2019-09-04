Auggie, Indy Office Doggie It's Tough Work Being Friendly and Cute

Photo: Courtesy Auggie the doggie

Name: Auggie

Title: Office Doggie

What’s your typical day like at the Independent? What are your duties and responsibilities? It can be pretty tough work. Everyone is relying on me. I have to go from desk to desk, passing out sniffs and friendly conversation, and asking for treats. Without me, this paper would fall apart, so I have to make sure I stay caloried up.

When you’re not at the paper, what do you enjoy doing? Eating, sleeping, staring into people’s eyes while they eat …that kinda stuff.

Tell us about an interesting smell or taste you recently encountered. All smells are worth sniffing to me. They’re all interesting. But the other day, under my dad’s boss’s desk, I smelled the smells of another smelly dog. Nobody will admit it to me, but I think there’s another office dog around here.

