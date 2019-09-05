Sports StarCycle Santa Barbara Hosting Twilight Ride All of Proceeds September 7 Event Go to Direct Direct

Photo: Courtesy

StarCycle Santa Barbara, the city’s first dedicated spin studio, is living up to its name with their first annual Under the Stars twilight ride. On September 7, 36 of their bikes will be parked outside their La Cumbre Plaza studio for a night of riding and revelry for a good cause. All proceeds from tickets will be donated to the humanitarian aid organization, Direct Relief.

“We believe it’s important to give back to our community,” event coordinator, Lori Baur, said. The four owners of StarCycle Santa Barbara, Dani Stone, Lara Mack, Kayla Neal, and George Tharakan decided that Direct Relief would be the perfect choice for the first non-profit they’re sponsoring.

“We selected Direct Relief as our charity for the inaugural Under the Stars event because they are such an efficient, local non-profit with a global reach, and we felt they perfectly aligned with our objectives of supporting health in the world,” Baur said.

In addition to the starry night workout, ticket-holders will be treated to the sounds of DJ Ally Edwards, as well as delicious food and drink from local vendors such as Captain Fatty’s, Los Agaves, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Westerly Wines, Williams Sonoma, and more. Baur can’t provide names just yet, but noted that celebrities will be in attendance as well.

Participants ready to ride can pre-purchase tickets for $100. For those who just want to come for the experience sans cardio, a $50 StarGazer ticket is also an option.

“Both Riders and StarGazers will all feel a sense of satisfaction from supporting the work that Direct Relief does around the globe,” Baur said. “Riders will definitely gain a sense of exhilarating achievement from rockin’ to the 80s while spinning under the stars of the La Cumbre Plaza.”

StarCycle hopes to add to their fitness community and to hold events benefiting charities throughout the year.

“Santa Barbara has so many amazing non-profits that represent the StarCycle family goals of empowerment and healthy self-driven dedication to wellness that it will be hard to pick our next Under the Stars recipient,” Baur noted.

All tickets can be purchased directly at: www.crowdrise.com/starcyclesb-under-the-stars.

Add to Favorites