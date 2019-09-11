Courts & Crime Mineards Wins Judgment Against McCaw Is Owed More Than $2 Million in Back Pay

More than year after Richard Mineards filed for judgment against Wendy McCaw in his long-festering suit against the Santa Barbara News-Press for reinstatement and back pay, he heard on September 4 that he had won, Mineards told friends. A final hearing takes place in about three months. In 2017, the Independent reported Mineards said he was owed at least $2 million in back pay since being laid off in 2009, with accumulating legal interest at 10 percent plus a doubling of the sum every five years. Though McCaw did not appeal the federal court decision, she argued the sum should be reduced because Mineards could have gotten a higher-paying job than the Montecito Journal, where he writes the column “Montecito Miscellany.”

