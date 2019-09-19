Letters Vape Scape

I’ve been vaping since the early days, when it was originally referred to and called e-cigs, or electronic cigarettes. I’m glad they changed the name because there’s a big difference between smoking cigarettes and vaping. And a lot of “vapers” are anti-smoking. But we will get more into that in a second.

First off I should mention that my usage is above moderate level. I go through 120ml of e-liquid per week. I have my device on me from when I awake until I go to sleep. I enjoy vaping while working, driving, watching TV/movies, and reading.

I’m not saying it’s healthy, but it’s not as unhealthy as the media is painting it to be. Don’t forget, Big Tobacco is sponsoring and encouraging anti-vaping campaigns. Here’s an alternative that has far less pollution (no littering butts, less issues with second-hand smoke, etc. with vaping). Here’s an alternative that has successfully aided several smokers from quitting.

Yes, breathing anything other than oxygen can’t be healthy. But for those of us who enjoy nicotine (other than gum, patches), this has to be one of the healthiest options.

As for popcorn lung, exploding batteries, or any other issues the media loves to bring up, the problem is education — people buying cheap, unregulated liquid and batteries, not understanding basic battery care, etc.

I’m 31 years old, and I have to be nearing a decade of usage. I’ve never experienced any of the issues the media and Big Tobacco are using to fight vaping. Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure there will be legitimate causes and concerns. Down the line I may develop some crazy radioactive cancer and be vaping from a hole in my throat, talking like a robot and telling kids not to do it.

But for now, all I’m asking is that people exercise caution and consider understanding that people are going to inhale nicotine. And if they are, wouldn’t you rather it be through vaping, not second-hand, stained clothes, teeth, nails, smoke? Wouldn’t we prefer to live in a world that isn’t littered with cigarette butts?

