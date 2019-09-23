Briefs Second Power Shutoff Called for Gaviota

About 240 households stretching from Gaviota to Point Conception could be affected by a power shutoff proposed by SoCal Edison for some time on Tuesday. Also affected could be 41,000 customers in Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardo counties.

Concern that Edison’s aging infrastructure could cause sparks in the hot, dry weather and high winds expected is prompting the notification. The powerdown is not yet a certainty, pending the arrival, or not, of both heat and winds. Go to sce.com/psps for up-to-date information and to sign up to receive updates.

