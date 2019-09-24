Game of the Week Game of the Week: Stanford at UCSB Men’s Soccer Gauchos Take on #1 Cardinal at Harder Stadium on Saturday Night

Stanford will come into town Saturday with a No. 1 national ranking after getting off to a 6-0 start, outscoring its opponents, 15-2. The Cardinal are 14-6-2 in their series against UCSB, but the Gauchos won their last meeting at Harder Stadium by a 1-0 score in 2015, when the Cardinal began their streak of three NCAA titles. They are loaded again this year with two outstanding freshmen: Ousseni Bouda, a two-time national player of the year who scored 156 goals as a prep, and Gabe Segal, who shared the early team lead with three goals. The Gauchos (5-2) are batting .500 against Pac-12 teams, losing to Cal at home and winning at Oregon State. 7 pm. Harder Stadium. $8-$24. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

