Adoptable Pets Victor

Photo: Courtesy Victor

Victor came to ASAP after he was hit by a car. But this 10-year-old male brown and white tabby cat didn’t miss a beat. He is full of energy and loving life. This friendly boy likes other cats, some dogs, and pretty much everyone he meets. Victor’s has a big appetite for food, but has an even bigger appetite for affection.

To meet Victor and other cats needing loving homes, visit ASAP at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday, (open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays) and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the ASAP office at 683-3368 or visit their website at www.asapcats.org.

