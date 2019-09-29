Letters Babies? Adorable … But

Climate change … high rent … overcrowding … mass shootings …

We really need to stop re-producing … wait for it … more and more people.

Can we see a little journalism in our Indy about this elephant in the room, the sacred cow, the thing we’re not supposed to say …

We really don’t have the “right” to reproduce any more than we have the “right” to pollute.

There is no “warm and fuzzy” about the idea that capitalism fuels overpopulation, which fuels pollution, which fuels climate change, and other society-related dysfunctions.

Babies? Adorable. But, can we slow down the baby factories for just a few years, until we see fewer alarming natural catastrophes? Ignoring this equation is slowly killing us.

There, I said it.

