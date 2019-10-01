Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Michael Oldach and Heidi Hatton S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Westmont Runner and S.B. High Tennis Star

Heidi Hatton

Michael Oldach

Michael Oldach, Westmont Cross Country

He won the Master’s Invitational in a course record time of 24:51.8. Oldach tracked down two UCLA runners down the stretch to come away with the victory.

Heidi Hatton, Santa Barbara High tennis

The sophomore won three sets at No. 2 singles in the Dons’ 10-8 victory at Dos Pueblos, overcoming an injury that left her unable to use her left arm for a couple of years.

