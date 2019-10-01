Login

Athletes of the Week: Michael Oldach and Heidi Hatton

S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Westmont Runner and S.B. High Tennis Star

By
Tue Oct 01, 2019 | 6:17pm
  • Heidi Hatton
  • Michael Oldach

Michael Oldach, Westmont Cross Country

He won the Master’s Invitational in a course record time of 24:51.8. Oldach tracked down two UCLA runners down the stretch to come away with the victory.

Heidi Hatton, Santa Barbara High tennis

The sophomore won three sets at No. 2 singles in the Dons’ 10-8 victory at Dos Pueblos, overcoming an injury that left her unable to use her left arm for a couple of years.

Victor Bryant

Digital Sports Writer

