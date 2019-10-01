Athletes of the Week: Michael Oldach and Heidi Hatton
S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Westmont Runner and S.B. High Tennis Star
Michael Oldach, Westmont Cross Country
He won the Master’s Invitational in a course record time of 24:51.8. Oldach tracked down two UCLA runners down the stretch to come away with the victory.
Heidi Hatton, Santa Barbara High tennis
The sophomore won three sets at No. 2 singles in the Dons’ 10-8 victory at Dos Pueblos, overcoming an injury that left her unable to use her left arm for a couple of years.