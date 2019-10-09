Game of the Week Game of the Week: Hawai’i at UCSB Women’s Volleyball Gauchos Test Their 15-1 Record Against the #11 Rainbow Warriors

Hawai‘i at UCSB – Hawai‘i comes into this Big West showdown as the nation’s 19th-ranked team. The Rainbow Wahine is 13-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference. UCSB (15-1, 5-0) is off to its best start under seventh-year coach Nicole Lantagne Welch and is receiving votes in the national poll. The Gaucho women have won 13 consecutive matches. After a 3-2 victory over Cal State Northridge in their Big West opener, they have registered four straight 3-0 sweeps. Senior Lindsey Ruddins, a three-time All-American, has collected a record-tying 11 Big West Player of the Week awards in her career. Both teams feature dynamic freshmen, Hawai‘i’s Hanna Hellvig and UCSB’s Tallulah Froley. 7 pm. The Thunderdome. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

