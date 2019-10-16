Education Dos Pueblos Dean Abruptly Resigns in Puzzling Move Marshall Webb Resigns Four Months In, Troubling Past

Dos Pueblos High School’s Dean of Students, Marshall Webb, abruptly resigned from his position last week with less than four months under his belt. Webb previously served as the principal of Sierra Vista Charter High School in Tulare before he was placed on administrative leave a week after his wife was arrested for having an alleged sexual relationship with a student.



“Marshall Webb resigned from his position as the Dean of Student Engagement at Dos Pueblos High School, effective October 15, 2019,” the district’s public information officer Camie Barnwell said. “At no point during his brief service at Dos Pueblos High School were there any complaints received or performance issues. As a personnel matter, the district is legally prohibited from providing additional details.”

The Board of Education formally accepted Webb’s resignation last Tuesday night in closed session, sources told the Independent. Sources could not say why Webb resigned, but confirmed there were no complaints against him during his tenure at Dos Pueblos.

In a July 1 press release welcoming Webb into his new role, it cites his 23 years working as a teacher in the Central Valley and his 2015 role as Dean of Students at Tulare Union High School, but it makes no mention of his more recent role of principal of Sierra Vista Charter High School– where he was placed on leave. His wife, Angela Webb, was a physical education teacher at Tulare Union when she was arrested in July 13, 2018 on allegations of a 3.5-year sexual relationship with a minor student. In the end, both spouses resigned from their jobs in that district.



