Briefs Fire Breaks Out at El Capitan

[Update: Oct. 17, 6 p.m.] What has been named the Real Fire is estimated at 50 acres and is burning to the east of El Capitan Canyon. Highway 101 was closed by CHP in both directions by around 6 p.m., and Amtrak and Union Pacific freight trains are not running through the area, reported County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason.

Fire resources from around the county, including Los Padres Forest Service, are being brought to bear, said Capt. Bertucelli, including dozers and hand crews on structure defense, and aircraft have been ordered for this late afternoon/early evening fire. The State Beach is expected to be affected soon and has been evacuated by California Highway Patrol and County Sheriff’s officers.

[Original Story] Emergency vehicles raced to El Capitan State Beach, where a fire broke about at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Winds are gusting above 30mph out of the north-northwest in the area. County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli warned it would impact the 101 soon.

County emergency managers have sent evacuation notices to the area between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

