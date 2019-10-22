Game of the Week Game of the Week: Arcadia at Dos Pueblos Girls’ Volleyball Chargers Led by Setter Mikayla Butzke and Outside Hitter Portia Sherman

Fresh off a split of the Channel League title with San Marcos, the Dos Pueblos High girls’ volleyball team will host Arcadia in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs. The Chargers are led by senior setter Mikayla Butzke and sophomore outside hitter Portia Sherman. Arcadia finished second in the Pacific League behind first-place Burroughs and held its own against a tough schedule that featured some of the best teams in the San Gabriel Valley. 6pm. Sovine Gym. $3-$5. Call 968-2541.

