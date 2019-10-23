Letters Whither the Water?

By Saturday, I’d watched the Goleta Water District (GWD) dump water from its well at the corner of San Marcos Road and Anita Lane for 36 hours. They say the water is going into the river and into the ocean. It is at least a 6-inch pipe flowing constantly at full bore. The explanation is that they need to flush the system.

Could they not find some use for this water? How many fields could have been watered with this “flush,” while the rest of us try to conserve a few gallons?

GWD’s Assistant General Manager Dave Matson replied: GWD is performing operations and maintenance routine on the Anita well, and water is being released as part of these activities. This discharge to the creek is a permitted release under GWD’s permit with Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board. While there is some evaporation, much of the water will be absorbed back into the ground and basin. Whenever possible, every effort is made when flushing is required to divert water onto nearby green spaces for reuse, or to areas that can assist in recharging the basin.

Add to Favorites