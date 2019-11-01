Briefs Children’s Names Released in 154 Crash

The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two children killed on October 25 on State Route 154 were with their mother, Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley, who was also killed. They had been headed toward Santa Barbara and were just past the Cold Spring Bridge when a Camaro driven by John Dungan veered into their lane, causing a crash that involved three vehicles and ignited a fire. The children were Bley’s daughter, 2-year-old Lucienne Gleason, and her son, Desmond Gleason, who was four months old. Identifying the children was delayed because DNA testing was necessary.

