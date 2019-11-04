Letters Clean Up Your Act, Stearns Wharf

Sadly, the first thing in view as you arrive toward the end of Stearns Wharf is the filthy MarBorg dumpster. The utilitarian seems to have taken over.

This, I am sure, is not intentional. Everyone is trying to do the job of cleaning. However, the utilities, dumpsters, and trash cans are now the most noticed, prevalent, and view-blocking items.

Please, there must be better less intrusive ways to do these important duties? I am a resident, not a tourist. As many often don’t notice the imposition of “business as usual,” perhaps a contest to improve the view?

