Letters

Clean Up Your Act, Stearns Wharf

By B.K. Dillard, S.B.
Mon Nov 04, 2019 | 6:52am

Sadly, the first thing in view as you arrive toward the end of Stearns Wharf is the filthy MarBorg dumpster. The utilitarian seems to have taken over.

This, I am sure, is not intentional. Everyone is trying to do the job of cleaning. However, the utilities, dumpsters, and trash cans are now the most noticed, prevalent, and view-blocking items.

Please, there must be better less intrusive ways to do these important duties? I am a resident, not a tourist. As many often don’t notice the imposition of “business as usual,” perhaps a contest to improve the view?

