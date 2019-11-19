Letters Trans Int’l

Wednesday, November 20 is International Transgender Day of Resilience. Santa Barbara honors this day every year with a vigil at the courthouse. This year we will gather closely to honor the life of Angela Karmis, who died two weeks ago, after a decade of commitment to the trans community and the homeless community. She is deeply missed, and we lift her up.

We write during this week of remembering our dead to remind our neighbors and allies that daily behaviors can be protective of people we don’t even know are watching. Build a world that cares for everyone with these small steps:

Wear a pronoun button (example: he/him) to remind everyone that gender is not visible.

Put your pronoun on your email signature, name tags, business cards.

Ask for gender neutral restroom signs at your job, your studio, your school, your favorite restaurant.

Take a minute of silence on Wednesday for Angela and your neighbors who are mourning her.

Just Healthcare is a group of stakeholders in transgender health. Join us at Justhealthcaresb.org.

