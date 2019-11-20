Briefs Violent Assault Reported at La Cumbre Mall

On Tuesday evening, November 19, police apprehended 50-year-old Marshal Anthony Coates after witnesses reported a store employee had been assaulted in La Cumbre Plaza Mall. After investigation, police concluded that around 6 p.m., Coates had entered the victim’s store and displayed erratic behavior. The victim — who was working alone at the time — immediately tried to flee, but Coates, a 6’3’’, 250-pound man, blocked the exit. Police report a violent assault occurred. The victim managed to escape to an adjoining business, and bystanders called 9-1-1.

Coates remained in the area and was quickly taken into custody thanks to witness descriptions. The victim received medical attention at the scene and was eventually taken to the hospital.

Police say the two had no prior relationship and that Coates had intentions to commit sexual assault. According to police, felony charges against Coates include assault with intent to commit rape, assault with a deadly weapon, second degree burglary, and dissuading a victim with force or fear. The police also recommended no bail. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

