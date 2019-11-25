Briefs Santa Barbara Foundation CEO Steps Down

In a move pregnant with tectonic implications for Santa Barbara’s sprawling nonprofit universe, Ron Gallo has announced he is stepping down as chief executive of the Santa Barbara Foundation after 11 years. The Foundation is not just Santa Barbara’s oldest major philanthropy but also its most well-endowed, with assets of $500 million.

Gallo expressed satisfaction at having been able to serve the community through the Foundation, but added, “I have always had the opinion that good leadership includes knowing when to pass the baton. This is that time.” The Foundation’s chief revenue and business development officer, Jackie Carrera, will function as Gallo’s replacement while a national search is conducted for a permanent replacement. In the meantime, Gallo’s title has become “CEO emeritus.”

Correction: This story was updated to amend the job title of Jackie Carrera.

