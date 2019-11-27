Login

Briefs

Cave Fire Air Quality Warning Lifted

Firefighters working the Cave fire in the San Marcos Foothill Preserves. (November 26, 2019) | Credit: Paul Wellman
Wed Nov 27, 2019 | 3:10pm

As the Cave Fire containment continues to improve, the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District canceled the air quality warning that went into effect yesterday.

The rainy conditions have helped Santa Barbara’s air quality and will continue to do so with the cold front occurring through Friday.

Although the rains have cleaned up much of the ash, residents shouldn’t put their N-95 masks away just yet. The Cave Fire ash may get dispersed by vehicle traffic and wind for “some time,” potentially producing localized areas of unhealthy particle concentrations.

The Air Pollution Control District cautioned against using leaf blowers for ash cleanup and instead asks residents to sweep ash gently with a broom and take ashy cars to a car wash.

