Briefs Ocean Conservationist Cheer New Protections for Corals, Sponges

On November 9, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced new regulations governing 140,000 square miles of ocean floor, effectively doubling seafloor protections off the coast of California in order to ensure the longevity of areas home to corals, sponges, and rocky reefs that are essential for the marine ecosystem. The new regulations, expected to take effect New Year’s Day, virtually put an end to the practice of “bottom trawling,” a fishing technique considered highly destructive to ocean ecosystems, on the West Coast.

