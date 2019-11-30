Briefs With New State Law, Less Local Oversight over Granny Flats

The state law governing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) was recently changed, reducing the oversight local governments can impose. For example, the city’s requirement that either the main residence or accessory residence be owner occupied has been preempted by state law. Pushed in response to the state’s housing crisis, the new law allows for up to two detached ADUs on parcels occupied and zoned for multi-family housing and ADUs up to 800 square feet and 16 feet high. There are currently 195 ADUs under construction and another 139 in building permit plan check in the city.

Add to Favorites