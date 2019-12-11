Game of the Week Game of the Week: Vanguard at Westmont Basketball Men and Women Warriors Have Double-Header Against Costa Mesa Teams on Saturday

Both Westmont teams are 2-0 in the Golden State Athletic Conference heading into this double-header against the Lions from Costa Mesa. The women’s game matches a pair of top-five NAIA teams: No. 5 Westmont (7-2 overall) and No. 4 Vanguard (4-1). With No. 3 The Master’s on the schedule later, this is an important matchup for both teams. The Warrior women hope they can knock down shots like the 16 three-pointers they made in their 74-42 win at Arizona Christian last week. Westmont’s No. 22-ranked men (10-0) will try to extend their perfect record against the Lions (6-4). The Warriors barely escaped with their 10th win, holding off Arizona Christian, 70-69. They have five players scoring in double figures, led by Justin Bessard (15.8). Women: 5:30pm. Men: 7:30pm. Murchison Gym, Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Free-$6. Call 565-6010.

